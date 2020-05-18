App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Diageo mulls delisting United Spirits from bourses

Sources said Diageo has initiated talks with investment bankers and consultants seeking advice on a delisting offer.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom
After Vedanta, United Spirits could be the next in line seeking to delist from the bourses. Diageo, the British liquor giant holding roughly 56 percent stake in United Spirits through its Indian arm, is exploring the option of buying out minority shareholders and delisting the company, sources told CNBC-TV18.

"The investment bankers will be giving a proposal and advising on the benefits, timing, and pricing of the offer," said a senior executive who did not want to be named.

"The proposal will be sent to the global management. If the management approves, the proposal will be sent to the board. Only after board approval will it will go to the India board of United Spirits for approval," the executive said.

"The management believes that the current market conditions and the pricing of USL is conducive to a delisting and that's why they are exploring this option," the executive said.

"The global team is very bullish on India and that is why they are willing to invest significant capital into delisting the company. The price discovery in this case is tricky given the current market condition. The team will be very careful of the timeline to ensure that it is a successful offer, if and when they do delist the company," said a second source.

Despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19, the company is hopeful of a bouncing back.

"The delisting will allow Diageo to streamline business in India and bring it under the Diageo brand profile," the source said.

When contacted, a spokesperson from Diageo said, "As a policy we do not comment on market rumour and speculation".

Source: CNBC-TV18

First Published on May 18, 2020 04:05 pm

tags #Diageo #United Spirits

