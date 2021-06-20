DHL takes top spot in ranking of India’s best companies to work for in 2021; check others on the list

Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

Logistics firm DHL Express India Private Limited tops the list of 'India's Best Companies to Work For - 2021'. The list has been compiled by the Mumbai-based research institute 'Great Places to Work'.

Mahindra & Mahindra Automotive & Farm Equipment Sectors has been ranked at the second spot, Intuit India third, Aye Finance P Limited fourth and Synchrony International Services has been placed at the fifth position.

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd, Salesforce and Adobe Inc have been ranked as sixth, seventh and eighth respectively, whereas, Cisco Systems India Pvt Ltd was placed at the ninth spot and Babreque-Nation Hospitality ranked as tenth.

According to Great Places to Work, around 10,000 organisations from over 60 countries have partnered with the institute for "assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture".

All organisations that nominated themselves for 'India’s Best Companies to Work For - 2021' list underwent an assessment. As part of this assessment, all organisations were studied through "two lenses", the institute said. The first lens measures the "quality of employee experience", whereas, the second lens evaluated the quality of an "organisation’s people practices, covering the entire employee life-cycle".

The institute claimed to have undertaken a robust validation process on the data gathered through the assessment process, and accordingly released the annual rankings.