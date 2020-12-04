DHL Express says can transport vaccine to anywhere in the world in five days
That includes the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech that needs to be stored at about -75 degrees, the world's leading courier service provider with a prominent presence in India, has said
Dec 4, 2020 / 12:20 PM IST
The world's leading courier service provider DHL Express has said it can transport COVID-19 vaccine to any of the 220 countries it operates in, within five days. This includes the vaccine that is being developed by Pfizer and BioNtech that needs to be stored at -70 degrees.
"Our transit time on any normal day to any of 220 countries we serve, and we serve them every day, is between one and five days. The Pfizer vaccine for example has to be stored at minimum of approx -75 degrees and survives for 10 days. So we have got time in our transit time to delivery that from anywhere to anywhere in the world, " John Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of DHL Express said in media briefing on December 3.
Pearson said that the company's supply chain network includes warehouses and the capability to re-ice a package in re-icing stations during the transit and store it in freezers.
"We expect to move the package from the origin to the destination, and not just the airport, but to the Ministry of Health warehouses, hospitals, clinics, individuals, whomever it is at the last mile, all will be done within five days," said Pearson.
DHL Express is also the leading courier service provider in India. In a recent conversation with Moneycontrol, RS Subramanian, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, DHL Express India, pointed out that the company is preparing its network in India to transport the vaccines. As of now, the company is conversations with governments and other stakeholders, including hospitals, to understand the requirement.
Like in India, globally too, the company is in talks with manufacturers of critical accessories such as syringes and vials, that will be needed in the whole supply chain of vaccines.
The company, Pearson added, also has a unit called Medical Express which over the past two decades has moved products used in critical needs.
The discussion on the transportation of vaccines has picked up in the last few weeks with many of the vaccines being developed across the world, now in critical stage of development. Earlier this week, the UK government gave emergency approval to the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech.
Concerns have been about the readiness of the infrastructure on the ground to transport, store and administer these vaccines. In India, the government has been in talks to nearly all vaccine developers. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine is emerging as a frontrunner. Not just that it's efficacy is better than most of its peers, the storage challenges too are lower
.
Prince Mathews Thomas heads the corporate bureau of Moneycontrol. He has been covering the business world for 16 years, having worked in The Hindu Business Line, Forbes India, Dow Jones Newswires, The Economic Times, Business Standard and The Week. A Chevening scholar, Prince has also authored The Consolidators, a book on second generation entrepreneurs.