DHFL says won't be able to meet immediate payments, submits resolution plan to lenders

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) that is currently facing a liquidity crisis, has notified exchanges that it has submitted a draft resolution plan to creditors and will not be able to meet immediate payment obligations.

"Given the ongoing discussions on the resolution plan with the lenders who have signed the Inter-creditor Agreement (ICA), the Company believes that its payment obligations falling due in the immediate future, may not be met as per their existing schedule,"said Kapil Wadhawan, Chairman and Managing Director, DHFL.

The housing finance company (HFC) has undergone multiple ratings downgrades since it defaulted last year. It has paid over Rs 41,000 crore to meet financial obligations without recourse to any significant funding, Wadhawan said. He added that these payments were made with proceeds from securitisation of assets and repayment collections.

Last month, lenders to DHFL signed the ICA to kick start its resolution process in line with the circular issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 7.

"While most of the lenders have executed the ICA, one of our debenture -trustees, namely, Catalyst Trusteeship Services Limited, is also, undertaking the process of seeking consent from the debenture holders to be a party to the ICA," Wadhawan said on August 8.

As per regulatory norms, the resolution plan will need consent of at least 60 percent of its creditors by number and three-quarters of lenders by value to go through. Apart from banks, DHFL's creditors include nearly 86,000 non-convertible debenture holders and 300 institutional bondholders.