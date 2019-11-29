DHFL: RBI files insolvency application with NCLT

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 29 filed an application to begin insolvency proceedings against DHFL with the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.

According to a release by the central bank, an interim moratorium shall commence from the date of filing of the application till its admission or rejection.

