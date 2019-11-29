DHFL: RBI files insolvency application with NCLT

On November 20, RBI superseded DHFL’s board of directors and appointed former banker R Subramaniakumar as the Administrator.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 29 filed an application to begin insolvency proceedings against DHFL with the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.
According to a release by the central bank, an interim moratorium shall commence from the date of filing of the application till its admission or rejection.
On November 20, RBI superseded DHFL's board of directors and appointed former banker R Subramaniakumar as the Administrator. The central bank also appointed a three-member committee to assist the Administrator. This was facilitated by recent amendments in the IBC that paved the way for the regulators to initiate resolution proceedings for financial service providers.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 04:18 pm