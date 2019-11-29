App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL: RBI files insolvency application with NCLT

On November 20, RBI superseded DHFL’s board of directors and appointed former banker R Subramaniakumar as the Administrator.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 29 filed an application to begin insolvency proceedings against DHFL with the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.

Also read | DHFL resolution: What happens to public deposits?

According to a release by the central bank, an interim moratorium shall commence from the date of filing of the application till its admission or rejection.

Close

Also read | RBI supersedes DHFL board: What lies ahead for the NCLT-bound lender

related news

On November 20, RBI superseded DHFL's board of directors and appointed former banker R Subramaniakumar as the Administrator. The central bank also appointed a three-member committee to assist the Administrator. This was facilitated by recent amendments in the IBC that paved the way for the regulators to initiate resolution proceedings for financial service providers.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #Business #Companies #DHFL #India #RBI

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.