you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL defaults on unsecured CP dues to the tune of Rs 225 crore

According to a release filed with the exchanges, out of the aggregate amount of Rs 375 crore to be repaid by, Rs 150 crore, or 40 percent has been paid. The company expects to pay the balance amount of Rs. 225 crore in next couple of days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) has failed to make the full commercial paper payment which was due on June 25.

According to a release filed with the exchanges, out of the aggregate amount of Rs 375 crore to be repaid by June 25, Rs 150 crore, or 40 percent, has been paid. The company said it will pay the balance amount of Rs 225 crore in next couple of days.

Domestic agencies ICRA and Crisil on June 6 downgraded the company’s rating over the mortgage lender's deteriorating liquidity condition and previous defaults on a debt repayments.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 08:30 pm

tags #Business #DHFL #India

