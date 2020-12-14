DHFL case | Oaktree Capital emerges as highest bidder: Report

DHFL (File Image: PTI)

Days after the committee of creditors (CoC) sought a fresh round of bidding for crisis-ridden non-banking finance company Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) by all the four bidders, Oaktree Capital emerged as the highest bidder.

According to reports, Oaktree Capital has bid Rs 32,700 crore for DHFL in the second round of bidding, while Piramal Group has offered Rs 32,350 crore. Adani Group offered Rs 29,860 crore to buy the entire portfolio of the mortgage financier. However, the fourth financier SC Lowy did not submit a fresh bid, reported LiveMint.

Apart from these, Adani also submitted a separate offer for the wholesale and slum rehabilitation projects which are controlled by DHFL. Also, Piramal has submitted a fresh bid for the retail assets controlled by the home financier.

Earlier in the previous bidding, Oaktree Capital had offered Rs 31,000 crore for the entire portfolio of DHFL, while Piramal Enterprises had revised their bid from Rs 15,000 to Rs 26,000 crore. Adani had offered the bid for the wholesale and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) portfolio for Rs 2,700 crore, while SC Lowy had upped its bid for the non-SRA book from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,300 crore.

On December 14, DHFL's erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhawan promised to repay 100 percent principal to all the creditors in seven to eight years. He also promised to pay an upward payment of Rs 9,000 crore to the creditors. Apart from this, he requested the CoC to consider his settlement proposal instead of permitting to sell DHFL for a lower bid.

As of July 2019, the beleaguered home financier owed Rs 83,873 crore to banks, National Housing Bank, mutual funds and bondholders/ retail bondholders.