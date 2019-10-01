App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

DGCA to inspect 23 Boeing 737 planes of SpiceJet for possible cracks

Domestic carriers -- SpiceJet, Vistara and Air India Express -- operate 737 planes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Aviation watchdog DGCA will inspect 23 Boeing 737 planes, including four freighters, operated by SpiceJet to check for any cracks in the body frame, a senior official said.

Last week, the US regulator Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said inspections would be required for certain Boeing 737 NG (New Generation) aircraft after cracks were found in some of them, as per reports.

Domestic carriers -- SpiceJet, Vistara and Air India Express -- operate 737 planes.

Close

The senior official said Boeing intends to include 737 NG aircraft that have more than 26,000 flight cycles.

related news

One flight cycle refers to time period from the takeoff of an aircraft and its first landing.

As many as 19 passenger aircraft and four freighter planes of SpiceJet have completed more than 26,000 flight cycles and those would be subject to inspection. Each inspection is expected to take around one-hour, the official said.

In its fleet, SpiceJet has more than 75 Boeing 737 planes.

The official also said the planes operated by Vistara and Air India Express will not be affected as their flight cycles are less than 17,000.

Vistara and Air India Express have 9 and 25 737 NG planes in their fleets, respectively.

According to the official, globally, Boeing has been made aware that cracking has been found on three 737-800 planes that have more than 36,000 flight cycles at wing to body frame fitting.

Boeing 737 MAX planes have already been grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other civil aviation authorities worldwide.

The decision followed crashes involving the planes of Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines in October 2018 and March 2019, respectively.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #aviation #Boieng #Companies #DGCA #India #SpiceJet

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.