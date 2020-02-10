App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DGCA suspends IndiGo pilot for threatening passenger

The incident took place in January on a Chennai-Bengaluru flight.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended a pilot of budget carrier IndiGo  for threatening a passenger who had asked for a wheelchair for her mother.

The incident took place in January on a Chennai-Bengaluru flight. The incident came to light when the passenger later shared her ordeal on Twitter.   

"The PIC (pilot in command) misused his authority in intimidating and threatening the wheelchair passenger... by saying that they will be handed over to CISF and a police case will be registered," the DGCA said in its communication on February 10.

Noting that the pilot was aggressive towards the female passengers, the regulator noted that the PIC also insisted on an apology letter, detaining them for over an hour. The DGCA then issued a show cause notice to the pilot.

After examining the pilot's reply, the regulator noted, it was established that the PIC's attitude was "intimidating, threatening and lacked compassion."

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had responded to the passenger's request and the pilot was off-rostered.

After the incident, IndiGo had said: "We are aware of the complaint raised by a passenger on flight 6E 806 flying from Chennai to Bangalore last night. The matter is under internal review and necessary action will be taken. "

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IndiGo #pilot

