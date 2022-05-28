English
    DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh penalty on IndiGo for denying boarding to special child

    Handling of the special child by the IndiGo ground staff was deficient , which in-turn ended up exacerbating the situation, according to a press release from the aviation regulator

    Moneycontrol News
    May 28, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

     
     
    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 28 levied a penalty of five lakh rupees on IndiGo airline, operated by InterGlobe Aviation, for denying boarding to a special child with reduced mobility on its flight from Ranchi on May 7.

    Handling of the special child by  the IndiGo ground staff was deficient , which in-turn ended up exacerbating the situation, according to a press release from the aviation regulator.  A "more compassionate handling would have soothed the nerves, which would have obviated the need for the extreme step resulting in denied boarding," the release stated.

    ALSO READ: DGCA issues show cause notice to IndiGo for denying boarding to child with special needs

    After the incident drew outrage, the DGCA had constituted a three-member inquiry committee to conduct a probe.

    The DGCA commented on the failure of the airline staff and said that special situations deserve extraordinary responses but the airline staff failed to rise up to the occasion. The DGCA observed that the airline staff committed lapses in adherence to the letter and spirit of the Civil Aviation Requirements (Regulations).

    To prevent such situations from occurring again the DGCA  declared that it shall revisit its own regulations and bring about the necessary changes, to mandate written consultation with the airport doctor on the state of the health of the passenger as well as with the Commander of the Aircraft for his/her opinion in allowing such a passenger on board.

    The DGCA recommended that airlines should also revisit their Standard Operating Procedures and training processes for dealing with such cases, in order to bring a more humane touch in dealing with such matters, stated the release.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #aviation news #Civil Aviation #DGCA #differently-abled #flight #IndiGo #Ranchi #Special Needs
    first published: May 28, 2022 03:48 pm
