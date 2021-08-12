MARKET NEWS

Deutsche Bank gets go-ahead to start IFSC banking unit at GIFT City

The German lender has deployed over Rs 19,000 crore in its India branch operations and employed over 18,000 people in India.

Moneycontrol News
August 12, 2021 / 06:44 PM IST
File image of the GIFT City near Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Deutsche Bank on August 12 said it has got approval from the GIFT SEZ (Special Economic Zone) Authority to set up an IFSC banking unit.

The banking unit will be set up at India’s first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City in Gujarat, a press release said.

“This will serve as a primer for renowned banks from other geographies to consider GIFT City a viable destination for international financial services," said Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO at GIFT City.

“The banking unit will allow us to expand the services available to our clients to carry out international business transactions, particularly in the areas of Financing, Trade and Currencies,” Kaushik Shaparia, CEO, Deutsche Bank India, said in the release.

The German lender has deployed over Rs 19,000 crore in its India branch operations and employed over 18,000 people in India, the release said.

Banking transactions at GIFT IFSC has crossed $100 billion in value by July 2021 since established in 2015, the release noted.
Tags: #Deutsche Bank
first published: Aug 12, 2021 06:44 pm

