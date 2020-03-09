Despite slowdown, India added record number of hotel rooms in 2019

Indian hospitality industry witnessed the highest addition in new room inventory in over three years in 2019.

With 9,316 branded keys added last year, the addition was nearly 30 percent higher than that in 2018 and 2017, when an average of 7,250 keys were added to the market, data shared by research company HVS revealed.

“In 2019, the industry set a record with the opening of 9,316 branded keys, considerably higher than our expectation of 8,574 keys. Domestic brands overtook their international peers by opening 69 percent of all properties launched and 55 percent by keys. Marriott International opened the maximum number of hotel keys during the same year,” the report added.

Last year was a challenging period for the hotel sector. The constant slide in the economic activity, credit crunch due to new fraud cases, natural calamities like floods, closure of Jet Airways, and general elections hit the industry hard. However, easing of Goods & Service Tax (GST) on room tariffs across the board helped revive demand during the first half of 2019.

“As the year drew to a close, the industry witnessed record-breaking performance in November, with several hotels in major markets proclaiming it to be their ‘best-ever to date’. However, the hardening economic headwinds and protests related to CAA and NRC dampened the spirits towards the year end,” HVS said.

Domestic companies added 55 percent of new rooms, with balance added by international brands. About 65 percent of new properties were added by Indian companies led by Concept Hospitality.

The Fern Hotels & Resorts (Concept Hospitality Pvt) opened the highest number of properties in India in 2019. The top five companies in terms of number of keys were Marriott, IHCL, Lemon Tree, The Fern Hotels and Sarovar.

Suhail Kannampilly, CEO of Concept Hospitality, said, “We added 18 properties last year and are now managing 73 properties. We are very confident of 2020 as well and are planning to open at least 17 hotels in different locations. This will take the total number of hotels to 93. In terms of number of keys, we are likely to add 1,300, which will take the overall number to 5,000 keys.”

Not far behind was Tata Group-promoted Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), which opened 12 properties in 2019 with 1,407 rooms, including five Taj properties with 662 rooms. Another 40 hotels are in the pipeline that will add 5,627 rooms, almost half of which belong to the Taj brand.

Despite the new addition of rooms, which should typically bring down rates, the industry still recorded a growth in revenue per available room (RevPar).

“The Indian hotel industry witnessed an India-wide RevPAR growth of just over 4 percent in 2019, a year in which the sector underwent several ups and downs. The industry’s performance even after 12 years is 28 percent, lower in RevPAR from the last peak of 2007,” HVS said.

The RevPar growth for IHCL during the December quarter stood at 5.6 percent at Rs 7,224, with Bengaluru and Chennai growing more than 10 percent.

India witnessed over 29 percent growth in brand signings during the year with approximately 170 new hotels entering the branded hotel market and an additional 53 being rebranded. 2019 was also remarkable year for hotel transactions, which witnessed transactions worth Rs 4,937 crore compared to just over Rs 535 crore in the previous year.

“In 2020 we anticipate the sector to perform at similar levels. The first half of the year will be relatively muted, led by the coronavirus impact on the global markets and ongoing economic headwinds. Demand is likely to pick up in the second half as the economic reforms start impacting their positive results. The successful closure of big-ticket deals has improved market sentiments and have paved the way for more mergers and acquisitions in 2020, which we believe will exceed $800 million,” the HVS report added.