Delhivery raises $277.4 million in pre-IPO round, Fidelity biggest investor

Delhivery, a leading logistics startup, has raised $277.4 million, a report claimed on May 30. The amount raised by the Gurugram-based company is likely to boost speculations ahead of its planned initial public offering (IPO) in 2022.

In this pre-IPO round, in which it has succeeded in raising $277.4 million, the maximum amount was raised from the Boston-based Fidelity Investments, the Entrackr report claimed.

An amount of $126 million was invested by Fidelity, followed by $75.6 million added by Gamnat Pte Ltd, $50 million by Chimera Investments and $25 million was put in by Pacific Horizon Trust, the report added.

In 2019, Delhivery had raised $415 million in a Series F financing round led by SoftBank, which valued the new-age logistics company at $1.5 billion. Some existing investors, including Caryle Group and Fosun International, had also participated in the investment round.

Tiger Global, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Steadview Capital, and Nexus Ventures are also investors in Delhivery.

In February 2021, an Economic Times report had claimed that Delhivery is looking to raise $800 million via the IPO route.

The supply chain services company is in talks with several banks, such as Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley, Citi, ICICI Securities, JP Morgan, and Bank of America, The Economic Times reported.

"The appointment of bankers is underway. The formal launch may stretch to the September or December quarter," a source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.