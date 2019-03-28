App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi police files criminal case against Singh brothers for causing Rs 2,397 crore loss to Religare

Earlier this month stock market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has directed Religare Enterprises and Religare Finvest to recover loans worth Rs 2,315.09 crore from the Singh brothers and entities related to them.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on March 28 said they had booked Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh and two others on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust, based on a complaint filed by Religare Finvest (RFL), a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises last week.

"Case FIR 50 /19 u/s 409, 420,120B IPC was regd on complaint of Religare Finvest (RFL) that Malvinder M Singh, Shivinder M Singh & others having control on REL, put RFL in poor financial condition by disbursing loans to entities controlled by them causing loss of Rs 2,397 Cr to RFL," the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police tweeted.

Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh referred as Singh brothers are promoters of Religare, which is into financial services. The two others part of first information report (FIR) are Sunil Godhwani, former Chairman and Managing Director of Religare and NK Ghoshal, an associate of Singh brothers.

Earlier this month, stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directed Religare Enterprises and Religare Finvest to recover loans worth Rs 2,315.09 crore from the Singh brothers and entities related to them.

SEBI's investigation found diversion of funds of Rs 2,315.09 crore from RFL for the ultimate benefit of the promoters and their related entities.

SEBI gave three months for Religare to recover the dues.

Singh brothers in February 2018 stepped down from Religare board, in the wake of reports about them syphoning off around Rs 500 crore from Fortis Healthcare, which is also promoted by Singh brothers.

After their exit, the boards of Religare and Religare Finvest were re-constituted with new directors. While Singh brothers continue to be classified as promoters of Religare, but their holding has come down to less than a percent.

Religare has already initiated the recovery proceedings through corporate insolvency resolution process under Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 against Singh brothers and their entities.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 09:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies

