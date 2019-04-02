App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi High Court rejects HUL's plea against Emami's Fair and Handsome TV commercial

HUL contended Emami, in its advertisement, makes a false claim that Fair & Lovely was "rubbish and inefficacious" and that its use was restricted only to women.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi High Court has rejected plea by Hindustan Unilever (HUL), maker of Fair and Lovely range of skin lightening and fairness cream, which claimed TV commercial by Emami Ltd for it's Fair & Handsome’ product makes fun of a male using a ladies’ cream.

The Delhi High Court in its judgment dated March 27, 2019 upheld the right of Fair and Handsome to run the advertisement that shows how women’s fairness creams are not designed for use on men's tough skin.

The court rejected HUL's plea, which claimed Fair and Handsome’s TV commercial to be disparaging to its own brand – Fair & Lovely.

HUL had moved the Delhi High Court against Fair and Handsome's latest commercial which showed Vidyut Jammwal referring  a tube with a colour combination of pink and 'ladkiwali fairness cream'.

related news

The pink-white cream is then depicted as being ineffective on men's skin while 'Fair And Handsome' is shown as an effective fairness cream even though the main active ingredient in both is Niacinamide.

The ad also showed a tube that was white and pink in colour, which HUL had claimed to be a distinctive feature of their brand Fair & Lovely.

HUL contended Emami, in its advertisement, makes a false claim that Fair & Lovely was "rubbish and inefficacious" and that its use was restricted only to women.

"In view of the literature that has been posted on its own website by the plaintiff (HUL), it also cannot be said that prima facie the statements made in the advertisement regarding using of women’s cream by men is false," said Justice Jayant Nath.

On the disparagement case, the  Court questioned, "Can it be said that this advertisement on account of the said dialogue stated is false or misleading or unfair or deceptive? Does it amount to generic disparagement? The answer is in the negative."

An Emami spokesperson said: "We are not surprised by the consistent strategy adopted by HUL to target Fair and Handsome on frivolous grounds across forums. We will endeavor to do everything in our realm to safeguard the best interests of consumers, by empowering them with the right information."

In the past too, HUL has targeted Fair and Handsome on unfair disparagement.

Earlier, in June 2018, HUL had aired a television commercial for Men’s Fair & Lovely, showing Fair and Handsome, claiming their own product to be the original one thus causing direct disparagement to Fair and Handsome. The Court provided an injunction in favour of Fair and Handsome, restraining HUL from circulating and displaying the commercial.

Further, in July 2018, HUL had gone on appeal to Calcutta High Court on similar grounds, which rejected: "Even on prima facie consideration of the time‐frame of launching the respective products, the product of the petitioner, "Men’s Fair and Lovely", is much younger on point of commencement."
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 06:27 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Emami #HUL

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Congress Manifesto Promises 33 Percent Women's Reservation in Lok Sabh ...

Inciting Communal Hatred Only Agenda of Modi and Shah, Says Congress L ...

Ample Evidence by NIA to Show Link Between Hurriyat, Terror Groups, Sa ...

Pakistan Could be Blacklisted by FATF Due to 'Lobbying by India', Admi ...

Sri Lanka Arrests Novelist Over Gay Plot Line About Buddhists

Pakistani Troops 'Violate Ceasefire' Along LoC in Rajouri and Poonch i ...

EC Denies Permission for Rafale Book Launch, Hours Later, Event Takes ...

IPL 2019: RR vs RCB, Can RCB Bounce Back in IPL 2019?

Bahubali Characters Become Political Pawns as Poll Fever Grips Andhra ...

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Jobs, agriculture distress could turn out to be ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Wall Street opens flat after three-day surge

Gold holds near four-week low as equities, dollar climb

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Bitcoin soars 20 percent, mystery buyer seen as catalyst

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karna ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: A small and practical flagship that’s a ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur: Ajinkya Rahane Wins toss, el ...

No Fathers in Kashmir Movie Review: Soni Razdan's film is acutely impo ...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan J ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...

Urmila Matondkar enjoys Mumbai's favourite snack on her maiden campaig ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.