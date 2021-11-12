MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Delhi High Court dismisses BharatPe’s petitions against PhonePe’s trademarks

BharatPe had filed six cancellation actions against PhonePe’s registered trademarks on the Devanagari script of ‘Pe’ on October 26. PhonePe has already filed two suits against BharatPe for using the ‘Pe’ suffix in its brand names.

Priyanka Iyer
November 12, 2021 / 06:23 PM IST
Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

In a setback for digital payments company BharatPe in its tussle against rival PhonePe, the Delhi High Court has dismissed its petitions that sought to cancel the latter’s registration on the Devanagari script of ‘Pe’.

Both the companies have been locking horns over the usage of the term ‘Pe’ since 2019 and a fresh tussle began on October 22 after PhonePe filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against BharatPe’s usage of ‘Pe’ in name of their new Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform PostPe.

Following that move, BharatPe sought to cancel PhonePe’s registrations by filing petitions before the Intellectual Property Division of the Delhi High Court, which have now been dismissed.

The pleas were dismissed as the court said they were not maintainable in the current circumstances where a previous suit is pending between both companies at the Delhi High Court, referring to the trial initiated by PhonePe earlier this year which is still ongoing.

For the sake of clarity -- there are two separate lawsuits filed by PhonePe, the first was in the Delhi High Court earlier this year against the usage of ‘Pe’ in BharatPe’s brand name. The second case mentioned above in the Bombay High Court is specifically against the usage of the suffix in ‘PostPe’.

Close

Related stories

In response to the court order, a PhonePe said in a statement, “These petitions were frivolous and baseless and nothing more than a poor attempt to divert the court’s attention from its (BharatPe’s) own misuse and infringement of PhonePe’s trademarks.”

The Flipkart-owned company further added that it will continue to pursue the cases filed by it against BharatPe in both the Delhi and Bombay High Courts.

“Being in the similar line of business, it is imperative that the earlier use and substantive meaning acquired by Pe in PhonePe is accepted and cannibalizing PhonePe’s large customer base by deceptively similar marks and infringement be stopped immediately. The lack of propriety in the conduct of Resilient Innovations has been acknowledged by the Delhi High Court,” PhonePe said.

In response to PhonePe's comments, BharatPe said that it is exploring all legal remedies as the Delhi High Court has only directed it to adopt a different route to file these cancellations.

"Contrary to PhonePe’s statement, the Delhi High Court has not held the cancellation actions to be frivolous or baseless. As a matter of fact, the Delhi High Court has not said anything on the merits of the cancellation actions. Nowhere the court has given any view on the merit or said that PhonePe’s right on 'Pe' cannot be challenged," the company said.

After filing the six petitions back in October, BharatPe, taking a dig at US retail giant Walmart’s 10 percent stake in PhonePe, had said that ‘home-grown’ Resilient Innovations (i.e. BharatPe) has the muscle power and motivation to tackle ‘foreign-funded entities’ like PhonePe, smaller and new-age entrepreneurs may succumb to the pressure.

The company had alleged that PhonePe has acted against the larger public interest by taking on a trademark for ‘Pe’ in the Devanagari script in a country like India where Hindi is widely spoken.
Priyanka Iyer
Tags: #BharatPe #Bombay High Court #Delhi High Court #Digital Payments #PhonePe
first published: Nov 12, 2021 06:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.