Delhi High Court dismisses BharatPe’s petitions against PhonePe’s trademarks

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

In a setback for digital payments company BharatPe in its tussle against rival PhonePe, the Delhi High Court has dismissed its petitions that sought to cancel the latter’s registration on the Devanagari script of ‘Pe’.

Both the companies have been locking horns over the usage of the term ‘Pe’ since 2019 and a fresh tussle began on October 22 after PhonePe filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against BharatPe’s usage of ‘Pe’ in name of their new Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform PostPe.

Following that move, BharatPe sought to cancel PhonePe’s registrations by filing petitions before the Intellectual Property Division of the Delhi High Court, which have now been dismissed.

The pleas were dismissed as the court said they were not maintainable in the current circumstances where a previous suit is pending between both companies at the Delhi High Court, referring to the trial initiated by PhonePe earlier this year which is still ongoing.

For the sake of clarity -- there are two separate lawsuits filed by PhonePe, the first was in the Delhi High Court earlier this year against the usage of ‘Pe’ in BharatPe’s brand name. The second case mentioned above in the Bombay High Court is specifically against the usage of the suffix in ‘PostPe’.

In response to the court order, a PhonePe said in a statement, “These petitions were frivolous and baseless and nothing more than a poor attempt to divert the court’s attention from its (BharatPe’s) own misuse and infringement of PhonePe’s trademarks.”

The Flipkart-owned company further added that it will continue to pursue the cases filed by it against BharatPe in both the Delhi and Bombay High Courts.

“Being in the similar line of business, it is imperative that the earlier use and substantive meaning acquired by Pe in PhonePe is accepted and cannibalizing PhonePe’s large customer base by deceptively similar marks and infringement be stopped immediately. The lack of propriety in the conduct of Resilient Innovations has been acknowledged by the Delhi High Court,” PhonePe said.

In response to PhonePe's comments, BharatPe said that it is exploring all legal remedies as the Delhi High Court has only directed it to adopt a different route to file these cancellations.

"Contrary to PhonePe’s statement, the Delhi High Court has not held the cancellation actions to be frivolous or baseless. As a matter of fact, the Delhi High Court has not said anything on the merits of the cancellation actions. Nowhere the court has given any view on the merit or said that PhonePe’s right on 'Pe' cannot be challenged," the company said.

After filing the six petitions back in October, BharatPe, taking a dig at US retail giant Walmart’s 10 percent stake in PhonePe, had said that ‘home-grown’ Resilient Innovations (i.e. BharatPe) has the muscle power and motivation to tackle ‘foreign-funded entities’ like PhonePe, smaller and new-age entrepreneurs may succumb to the pressure.

The company had alleged that PhonePe has acted against the larger public interest by taking on a trademark for ‘Pe’ in the Devanagari script in a country like India where Hindi is widely spoken.