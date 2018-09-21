App
Delhi HC disposes of PILs on unauthorised constructions as SC is already monitoring

The high court also noted that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had launched a mobile application on July 9 to enable the citizens to lodge complaints about illegal constructions and encroachments

The Delhi High Court on Thursday disposed of several PILs against unauthorised constructions in various parts of the national capital.

The court said that the Supreme Court has already issued a slew of directions, including an immediate end of such activities, and there was a mechanism in place for citizens to lodge their complaints regarding the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao said the apex court by its orders of April 24 and July 18 this year had directed that there would be "no stopping of sealing or demolition" of unauthorised constructions in Delhi and had also asked the Centre to contemplate framing rules for "blacklisting" builders, contractors and architects who were found responsible for such activity.

The high court further said that the top court had also set up a special task force (STF) and a committee to oversee enforcement of laws on illegal constructions and to explore the feasibility of "digital mapping" of Delhi with assistance from National Informatics Centre or the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Apart from that the apex court in its April 24 order had directed the STF to remove encroachments from public roads, public streets and the areas meant for pedestrians.

The high court also noted that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had launched a mobile application on July 9 to enable the citizens to lodge complaints about illegal constructions and encroachments.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 01:18 pm

