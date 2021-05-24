Delhi HC directs WhatsApp to suspend services to numbers selling pirated copies of Radhe

Salman Khan starrer Radhe is now streaming on Zee Plex

The Delhi High Court has directed WhatsApp to suspend services to the numbers that are being used to sell pirated copies of Salman Khan-starrer Radhe.

The film, which was released on May 13 during Eid holiday, was leaked immediately online and was circulated on various platforms including WhatsApp and Telegram.

Media company Zee Entertainment, which had bought the rights of Radhe for around Rs 225 crore, had filed an FIR against the leaking of Salman Khan's Radhe on various platforms.

Moneycontrol has seen the copy of the order which also mentioned that the court "has directed the country’s leading Telecom Operators - Airtel, Jio and Vodafone to disclose subscriber details of the offenders with ZEE to initiate further legal action against them."

The plaintiff Zee Entertainment had submitted to the court printouts of the WhatsApp communications pertaining to infringing parties which revealed that the account holders were selling the content of the film.

"The messages show that on receipt of payment, the pirated copy has been sold," said Amit Sibal, senior advocate and senior counsel for the plaintiff.

The court observed that the (WhatsApp) account holders, are selling the content of the film.

"The messages show that on receipt of payment, the pirated copy has been sold. These messages clearly suggest that these particular accounts in question, are ex facie being used in complete violation of the terms of the policy of Defendant No. 9 (WhatsApp LLC) and are infringing the copyright of the Plaintiff (ZEE)."

In its order, the Delhi HC has said that "till the next date of hearing, Defendant Nos. 1 to 8 and 13, their servants, agents, legal representatives, heirs and any other person acting for or on their behalf are restrained from unauthorizedly storing, reproducing, communicating, disseminating, circulating, copying, selling, offering for sale or making available copies of the film or any other portion thereof, through WhatsApp or any other means or modes, that may infringe the Plaintiff’s copyright in the film."

In an interim order passed by single judge bench of Sanjeev Narula, the court has "restrained WhatsApp users from circulating the film (Radhe) on the messaging platform or any other platform."