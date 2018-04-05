Delhi HC asks Fortis to respond to Daiichi's plea to block merger with Manipal Hospitals

The Delhi High Court, which is hearing Japanese drug maker Daiichi Sankyo's arbitration enforcement case against the Singh brothers, on Thursday asked Fortis Healthcare to submit a counter affidavit in response to Daiichi’s move to stall the company's merger with Manipal Hospitals.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 25.

The Delhi High Court has impleaded Fortis Healthcare as a party in the latest application filed by Daiichi Sankyo's, which is aimed at blocking a merger between Fortis hospitals and Manipal hospitals.

Last week, Fortis Healthcare's board had approved the demerger of its hospitals business, which will be acquired by Manipal Hospitals and TPG Capital, along with the sale of 20 percent stake in its diagnostics chain SRL, in a Rs 3,900 crore deal.

Daiichi has dragged the Fortis-Manipal deal into the ongoing arbitration case, as the Singh brothers were erstwhile promoters of Fortis. Their stake in the company has fallen to 0.80 percent from 34.43 percent in February as lenders invoked the shares pledged by them.

Fortis said the objections raised by Daiichi are "unfounded.”

“We would like to confirm the promoters of the company - Mr. Malvinder Singh and Dr. Shivinder Singh have already tendered their resignation as Directors of the Company on February 8, 2018 and currently hold very minimal shareholding in the Company,” Fortis said.

“Further, the board of directors had approved the merger of its hospitals business with Manipal on March 27, 2018. In the outcome of the said meeting, it was informed that the merger is subject to approvals by various stakeholders and authorities. These processes are expected to be completed in approximately 12 months with the closure of all necessary formalities,” the company added.

Fortis was represented in the court by its legal counsel and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram.

The court also set aside a petition filed by Daiichi seeking to restrain the Singh brothers from leaving the country.

The brothers said a in statement that they are in Singapore to challenge the arbitration award in the courts there.

“As is publicly known that we have challenged the majority arbitration award in Singapore Courts, which is coming up for hearing from April 09 to April 13, 2018,” the Singh brothers said.

“In this regard, we are in Singapore to engage with our legal counsels to prepare and participate in the upcoming court hearings in Singapore. We will continue to fight for our justice and reputation at this point and not for economics only,” they added.

The brothers accused Daiichi Sankyo of making all possible efforts to try and sabotage the Fortis-Manipal deal.

“Their constant blocking of any economically accretive proposals goes to show that their objective and motive is not to secure their award but rather being vindictive and hurt the larger stakeholders of our group,” the Singh brothers said.

Shares of Fortis rose 6.80 percent on Thursday to close at Rs 137.50 on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex gained 1.75 percent to end at 33,596.80 points.