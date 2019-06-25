App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 10:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Deeply concerned by Niti Aayog's move to ban conventional two-wheelers: Hero MotoCorp

Asking the government and relevant authorities to be cautious in their approach, the company said concerns of all stakeholders must be taken into consideration.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on June 24 said it is deeply concerned by the potential repercussions of government think-tank Niti Aayog's approach of completely banning conventional two-wheelers up to 150cc stating such a move could jeopardise the industry.

Asking the government and relevant authorities to be cautious in their approach, the company said concerns of all stakeholders must be taken into consideration.

"Instead of imposing the adoption of EVs (electric vehicles), it would be ideal to have a healthy mix of policy, market dynamics, and customer acceptability," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Close

The company said it was "deeply concerned by the potential repercussions of Niti Aayog's approach of completely banning two-wheelers up to 150cc that are powered by internal combustion engines (ICE), especially when two-wheelers manufactured in India will have the world's cleanest emissions, along with the world's highest fuel-efficiencies, effective April 1, 2020."

related news

It further said mandating a new technology by banning the existing one is likely to jeopardise the industry.

The company was reacting to the Niti Aayog's proposal to transition to EVs for three-wheelers by 2023 and two-wheelers with an engine capacity of up to 150 cc by 2025,

Considering the significance of the automotive industry that provides employment to millions and is a significant contributor to the country's GDP, the proposed ban could also have massive consequences on the economy, the company added.

"An abrupt and sudden changeover will disrupt the entire eco-system of vendors, OEMs (original equipment manufactures), dealers, spare parts manufacturers, and mechanics, as well as other stakeholders, thereby impacting the livelihoods of millions of people dependent on the industry," it said.

Appealing to the government and relevant authorities "to be cautious in their approach and take into consideration the concerns of all the stakeholders", Hero MotoCorp said. "A phase-wise introduction will not only allow for a smooth transition but also enable all involved parties to understand, accept and if required, make course-corrections in their approach towards EVs."

The company said it is technology-agnostic and has also been working towards developing EVs, both internally and through external associations.

Stating that the company supports the government's vision of a more sustainable and environment-friendly future, Hero MotoCorp said it along with the entire two-wheeler industry -- was making considerable investments in migrating to the next generation of emission norms and alternative mobility solutions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 10:10 am

tags #Business #Companies #Hero Motocorp #India #NITI Aayog

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.