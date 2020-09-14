Deepak Kochhar tests positive for COVID-19, shifted to AIIMS Delhi

Businessman and husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently asymptomatic, and has been shifted to AIIMS Delhi.

According to an Economic Times report, the ED team and Kochhar’s lawyers have been asked to quarantine themselves.

Vijay Agarwal who served as counsel for Kocchar had met with him between September 10 and September 13.

“Taking my client to Delhi was illegal. They have put me and themselves at risk. The investigative agency shouldn’t had indulge in such heroic act,” he said. Agarwal has refused to comment on the condition of his client, the report said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 7 arrested former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

On January 31, the ED registered a money laundering case against Chanda and Deepak Kochhar, Videocon CMD Venugopal Dhoot, and others over alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of loans worth Rs 1,875 crore by ICICI Bank to the corporate group.