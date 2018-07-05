App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

DCM Shriram India gets licence to manufacture UAVs, bullet proof vehicles

The city-based DCM Shriram Industries said it has got the licence to manufacture annually 3,000 bullet-proof vehicles including armoured multi-role vehicles and specialist vehicles.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

DCM Shriram Industries on Thursday said that it has received a licence from the government for manufacturing about 3,500 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), bullet proof vehicles and other products, annually.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has got the 'industrial licence' for the life-time from the Arms Licence Authority under the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

The city-based DCM Shriram Industries said it has got the licence to manufacture annually 3,000 bullet-proof vehicles including armoured multi-role vehicles and specialist vehicles.

The company has also got the licence for manufacturing annually 500 UAVs along with ground data terminal, ground control stations and launchers, the filing said.

"Though the fructification of the licences to the product launch would require various steps including trials of proto-types and receipt of firm order, and the materiality of the effect of the projects of the company's operations cannot be determined at this stage," it added.

The company is engaged in the businesses of sugar, industrial fibre and chemicals. Its stock price rose by 8.61 percent to Rs 148.25 a piece on the BSE at 1811 hours.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 07:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.