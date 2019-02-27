App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCB Bank launches Open Banking for next-generation banking solutions

Over 20 startups, fintechs, enterprises and developers will partner with DCB for access to its Open Banking Platform APIs

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

DCB Bank announced the launch of its Open Banking Platform, a significant step towards creating a collaborative ecosystem with enterprises, fintechs and app developers, and enhancing customer-service delivery.

Over 20 startups, fintechs, merchants, enterprises and developers will partner with DCB Bank for access to its Open Banking Platform APIs as well as collaboration on innovation and customer centric products.

The Open Banking Platform APIs will provide seamless integration of banking services by improving the existing banking technology infrastructure and at the same time meet the growing demand for innovative solutions from new-age customers.

DCB Bank runs a global innovation programme — DCB Bank Innovation Carnival — wherein it nurtures a strong relationship with the fintech and startup ecosystem. The Open Banking Platform will further strengthen this ecosystem and allow fintechs and startups to test their innovations quickly and efficiently.

related news

DCB Bank Managing Director and CEO Murali Natrajan said, “Open Banking Platform is the way forward for banking in the digital and e-service era. We are delighted to offer this innovative ecosystem with the help of fintechs and startups, enabling us to service our customers in new and better ways. We will move cautiously at first and expand the Platform as we gain experience.”

R. Venkattesh, President, DCB Bank, said, “Our Open Banking Platform will help us improve our products and services and also reach out to new customer segments. We are happy to partner fintechs, startups, merchants and other enterprises, which are helping us bring a new perspective to banking.”
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #BankingTech #DCB Bank #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.