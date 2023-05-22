DBS sees 'high potential' in India to grow its market: Report

DBS expects annual profit to surpass $10 billion in mid-term: Report

With a strong balance sheet and digital transformation, DBS Group Holdings Ltd. expects earnings to exceed S$10 billion ($7.4 billion) in the medium term, according to a report by Bloomberg.

In an investor day presentation on May 222, Southeast Asia's largest lender predicted a return-on-equity of 15% to 17% over a three- to five-year period. Compared to 2021, last year's profit was S$8.2 billion, an increase of 20%.

Also Read | DBS India to launch affordable housing finance in 3-6 months, says head of consumer banking

DBS said it sees "high potential opportunities" in India, Indonesia, and Taiwan, its growth markets, during its first presentation for the event since 2017. It targets areas such as transaction banking, wealth management, lending to small businesses, and unsecured retail lending.

As a private sector bank in India, the Singapore-based firm targets to be among the top 10 alongside IDBI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The bank's net profit in the country is projected to increase threefold to around S$375 million by 2026.

(With Inputs from Bloomberg)