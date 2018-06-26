DBS Bank will open subsidiary in India in October, says Group CEO Piyush Gupta

Singapore-based DBS Bank expects to become the first foreign lender to operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) in India by October this year.

The foreign lender will start operating as DBS Bank India, once it receives a final nod from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transform all its 12 branches into a newly registered WOS.

DBS was the first foreign lender in 2015 to apply for the new operating WOS model two years ago, and got its in-principle approval in September last year.

Singapore’s largest lender by assets has invested another Rs 500 crore in March 2018 to take its total capital in India to Rs 5,000 crore.

On June 26, the bank’s top executives said they plan to expand to at least 50 branches and 70 banking outlets to compete with Standard Chartered, Citibank and HSBC, which have been well established foreign banks in India for over than 100 years.

“India is one of six core markets for us. We plan to move quickly from 12 cities and 12 branches now to 30 cities and 50 branches and 70 other outlets within 12 months. This network will help us reach more customers and small enterprises and also serve our large corporate clients better. We see huge growth in this market,” DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta said.

Apart from DBS, SBM Bank (Mauritius) also received the in-principle nod. The RBI first issued guidelines of WOS model for foreign banks in late 2014.

“This will change the way we do business. We will have new touch points to service SMEs and our growing wealth management clients. But we will also have to gradually increase our priority sector targets to meet RBI regulations,” DBS India CEO, Surojit Shome said.

The final nod will now be notified as the bank moves its branches, customer assets and people to a new entity.

Currently, the bank has 1,200 employees across the country and plan to hire 600-800 more to meet the requirements.

He added that DBS is ready to lend to sectors such as auto, ancillary and pharma, which are resilient and that the steel sector is turning around.

For the financial year 2017-18, DBS India’s balance sheet size was about Rs 50,000 crore with an asset size of Rs 22,000 crore. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank stood at 1 percent in FY18.

At present, DBS is the only foreign lender offering a savings rate of 7 percent to its Digibank customers to tap urban liability base.