DB Realty to issue 50 million convertible warrants to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, others

DB Realty on February 9 informed the stock exchanges that it will issue 50 million convertible warrants to non-promoter investors such as Rakhesh Jhunjhunwala’s RARE Enterprises, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, KIFS Dealers, Aditya Chandak and Abhay Chandak.

Each warrant is convertible into one shares of the company and the conversion can be exercised at any time within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment, in one or more tranches, DB Realty said.

DB Realty will issue 10 million warrants to Rekha Jhunjhunwala and 10 million warrants to RARE Enterprises, which is owned by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

The Jhunjhunwala family currently owns 2.06 percent stake in the company, as per the company's December shareholding.

The company will further issue 5 million warrants to Lotus Family Trust, 10 million warrants to Abhay Chandak and 10 million warrants to Aditya Chandak.

The preferential issue of warrants to a clutch of marquee investors comes days after the company's deal for a minority stake sale to Godrej Properties fell through.

Godrej Properties withdrew its proposed investment of Rs 400 crore in the company for a 10 percent stake and a 50-50 joint venture following backlash from investors.

An amount equivalent to at least 25 percent of the warrant issue price shall be payable at the time of subscription and allotment of each warrant and the balance shall be payable by the warrant holder on the exercise of the warrant at any time within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment, DB Realty said.

The company said that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on March 4 to seek approval for the issue of these warrants.