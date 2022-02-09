MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:What do you think went right for the agro sector in Budget 2022? To know more register for our live webinar on 9th Feb 5pm with NCDEX. Click Here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    DB Realty to issue 50 million convertible warrants to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, others

    Each warrant is convertible into one shares of the company and the conversion can be exercised at any time within a period of 18 months

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / February 09, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    DB Realty on February 9 informed the stock exchanges that it will issue 50 million convertible warrants to non-promoter investors such as Rakhesh Jhunjhunwala’s RARE Enterprises, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, KIFS Dealers, Aditya Chandak and Abhay Chandak.

    Each warrant is convertible into one shares of the company and the conversion can be exercised at any time within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment, in one or more tranches, DB Realty said.

    DB Realty will issue 10 million warrants to Rekha Jhunjhunwala and 10 million warrants to RARE Enterprises, which is owned by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

    The Jhunjhunwala family currently owns 2.06 percent stake in the company, as per the company's December shareholding.

    The company will further issue 5 million warrants to Lotus Family Trust, 10 million warrants to Abhay Chandak and 10 million warrants to Aditya Chandak.

    Close

    Related stories

    The preferential issue of warrants to a clutch of marquee investors comes days after the company's deal for a minority stake sale to Godrej Properties fell through.

    Godrej Properties withdrew its proposed investment of Rs 400 crore in the company for a 10 percent stake and a 50-50 joint venture following backlash from investors.

    An amount equivalent to at least 25 percent of the warrant issue price shall be payable at the time of subscription and allotment of each warrant and the balance shall be payable by the warrant holder on the exercise of the warrant at any time within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment, DB Realty said.

    The company said that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on March 4 to seek approval for the issue of these warrants.

    Shares of DB Realty were locked in their 5 percent upper circuit of Rs 115.9 on the National Stock Exchange.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #DB Realty Ltd #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #Rekha Jhunjhunwala
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 11:12 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.