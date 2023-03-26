 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalmia Cement to sell 42% stake in associate firm to Sarvapriya Healthcare for Rs 800 crore

Moneycontrol News
Mar 26, 2023 / 10:29 PM IST

The transaction will be consummated on or before April 25. 2023. (Representative image)

Dalmia Cement, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat group, has inked a pact to sell its 42.36 percent stake in an associate firm to Sarvapriya Healthcare Solutions for Rs 800 crore, a regulatory filing said on March 26.

Dalmia Cement has "entered into a binding agreement to sell its entire investment of 1,87,23,743 equity shares of Rs 10 each (42.36 percent of share capital) of Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited, an associate company, at a consideration of Rs 800 crore to Sarvapriya Healthcare Solutions Private Limited, a promoter group company", the exchange filing stated.

The decision is in line with the company's "strategy to exit non-core business", and was pursuant to the approval given by the board of directors of Dalmia Bharat on March 25, it added.

The transaction will be consummated on or before April 25, 2023, the company noted. Out of the total payment of Rs 800 crore, 20 percent will be paid to Dalmia Cement on the date of consummation.