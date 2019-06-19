Daimler India, HPCL launch co-branded fleet card

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, a subsidiary of German commercial vehicle-maker Daimler, on June 19 said it has launched a co-branded fleet card in association with oil marketing major Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd to offer its services for its entire range of trucks.

According to the agreement, BharatBenz customers would be eligible for DIESELAABH fleet card enabling them to save about Rs 50,000 per annum.

BharatBenz has designed the programme to reduce diesel cost borne by the fleet operators in the form of loyalty programme. The loyalty points can be redeemed at HPCL fuel stations.

"At BharatBenz, the constant effort is to enhance our customer experience at every step of their journey. The BharatBenz DIESELAABH fleet card is a progress in this direction," DICV vice-president (Marketing and Sales) Rajaram Krishnamurthy said in a statement.

"As diesel is the highest expense for transporters,this card will help in additional fuel savings," he said. The co-branded card offers various rewards for the owners. The loyalty points are shared with respective fleet owner on a monthly basis.

Some of the features of the card include insurance cover to driver and helper for upto Rs 3 lakh, joint driving training programme at HPCL outlets among others.

"We are committed to a long and fruitful partnership that benefit our customers and help in reforming the way of business in trucking industry", HPCL executive director (Retail) G S V Prasad said.

Hindustan Petroleum and BharatBenz partnership would be an enabler for reducing fuel expenses and provide full security, transparency and more value-added services, he said.