App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Daimler fined $1 billion over diesel car certification

Prosecutors in Daimler's home city of Stuttgart said on September 24 that Daimler was fined over a negligent violation of supervisory duties.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German prosecutors have fined Daimler 870 million euros ($957 million) over the alleged certification of diesel cars whose emissions didn't comply with regulatory requirements.

Prosecutors in Daimler's home city of Stuttgart said on September 24 that Daimler was fined over a negligent violation of supervisory duties.

Daimler said it had concluded that it was "in the company's best interest" to conclude the proceedings and it wouldn't appeal.

Close

The company said prosecutors' finding that Daimler's alleged failings caused some vehicles to deviate from regulatory requirements from 2008 refers essentially to recall orders by German authorities.

related news

It said it is maintaining its objections against those orders "in order to get clarity also for the future."

Daimler said the fine won't cause any additional impact to its third-quarter earnings and it is maintaining its forecast.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 06:31 pm

tags #Companies #Daimler #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.