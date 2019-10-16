Daimler begins BS-VI engine production from Chennai plant

Commercial vehicle maker Daimler India commenced production of BS-VI-compliant heavy duty engines with the first powertrain coming out of its Chennai facility on October 16.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, the domestic arm of the German auto major Daimler AG, had received certification for BS-VI engines in July.

Engines production from the Oragadam plant comes not only before the April 2020 deadline for new emission technology to kick in but also ahead of its own planned schedule, the company said.

"Three months ahead of schedule, we are beginning series production of our BS-VI-compliant OM 926 engines and MD 2 box after treatment systems in India," the company said.

Daimler trucks already have eight years of experience delivering over 14 lakh BS VI-equivalent vehicles, Satyakam Arya, managing director and chief executive, said, adding, "we are again leading the industry in transition to cleaner commercial vehicles."

Daimler India had joined a global partnership with Daimler entities in Brazil, Germany and the US in 2017 to upgrade key components to BS-VI standards by January 2020.