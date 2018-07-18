Daiichi seeks stay on Fortis-IHH deal, cites Rs 3,500-cr arbitration case against Singh bros

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo has sought a stay on the Fortis-IHH Healthcare deal, as it tries to enforce Rs 3,500-crore arbitration award against Fortis' erstwhile promoters, Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh.

The Delhi high court Wednesday impleaded Fortis Healthcare as one of the parties in the arbitration award, based on the application filed by Daiichi.

The court has asked Fortis and the Singh brothers, Malvinder and Shivinder, to respond to Daiichi's application by the next hearing scheduled on August 1, suggesting the deal may be blocked in case the court finds merits in Daiichi's arguments.

Last week, the Fortis board had approved a binding investment proposal from Malaysia's IHH to invest Rs 4,000 crore by way of preferential allotment valuing the company Rs 170 a share. The transaction still has to be approved by the Fortis shareholders and Competition Commission of India (CCI).

In April 2016, an arbitration tribunal in Singapore had ruled in favour of Daiichi, directing the Singh brothers to pay around Rs 2,563 crore in damages, plus interest of 4.44 percent per year from November 7, 2008, till the date of the award.

The tribunal found the brothers guilty of making false claims in a self-assessment report and of fraudulently misrepresenting and concealing the “genesis, nature and severity of the US regulatory investigations” of Ranbaxy when Daiichi bought their 34.82 percent stake for USD 2.4 billion in 2008.

Fortis in a statement said the grounds raised by Daiichi in the said application are "unfounded".

"Fortis Healthcare Ltd. is neither a party in the arbitration award nor in the disputes between Daiichi and Malvinder Singh, Shivinder Singh and others," Fortis said.

"To note, Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh have already tendered their resignation as Directors of Fortis Healthcare Ltd effective, February 8, 2018, and currently hold negligible shareholding in the said company," the statement added.

Singh brothers stake has fallen to 0.74 percent as on June from 34.43 percent in February as lenders invoked the shares pledged by them.

IHH spokesperson declined to comment.

The spokesperson of Singh brothers said they are contesting Daiichi's claims.