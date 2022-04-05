Dabur scores over Marico in coconut oil category

Dabur, the second-largest player in the coconut oil segment, has managed to expand its market penetration by 23 percent during the last three years, while Marico’s penetration inched up a mere 3 percent over the same period, according to data from insights and consulting company Kantar Worldpanel.

“Marico is the top manufacturer in the coconut oil category and reaches about half the nation's households. From January 2019 to January 2022, Marico’s penetration grew 3 percent. But the rate at which the household population (coconut oil users) grew was estimated at 8.3 percent for the timeframe and hence we can say that Marico lost penetration,” K Ramakrishnan, Managing Director – South Asia, Kantar Worldpanel, told Moneycontrol.

“Dabur has a little over a tenth of Marico’s penetration. However, it emerged as one of the few brands that managed to increase penetration during the period,” said Ramakrishnan.

Market penetration is a measure of what share of the consumer segment is using a particular product as compared to its total estimated market.

Covid impact

Coconut oil is a multi-purpose oil, used in cooking as well as hair oil. Brand positioning varies between players, however, the overall coconut oil category has not fared well over the last two years as grooming was one of the sectors that were hit severely after the Covid pandemic began. Coconut oil’s market penetration dropped from 65 percent in January 2019 on a moving annual total basis to 63 percent in the corresponding period in 2022, the data from Kantar Worldpanel showed.

For some years now, Dabur has been aggressively trying to increase its share in the coconut oil market, a stronghold of arch-rival Marico. The two companies are taking on each other in several sub-categories, such as the hair-oil segment and amla oil segment. The competitive intensity has also increased with Marico, of late, entering the honey and chyawanprash category, where Dabur is a major player.

In an attempt to expand its presence in the coconut oil segment, Dabur has taken several initiatives. The company has launched aggressive ad campaigns, and launched Dabur Coconut Oil to tap South India and Dabur Anmol to tap the Eastern market. The company recently launched Dabur Virgin Coconut Oil exclusively on e-commerce.

“Our market share in the overall hair-oil category improved by 90 basis points. Even in the sub-segments of perfumed oil and coconut oil, we have seen strong market share gains driven by marketing investments, and distribution expansion. Our coconut oil brand Anmol has gained the number two position in the pure coconut oil category,” Dabur’s CEO Mohit Malhotra had said in February.

According to industry estimates, Dabur now commands about 8-10 percent of this product category. Although it is the second-largest player, the company is still far behind Marico, which makes brands such as Parachute and has a 55-60 percent share, as per industry estimates.

Bajaj Consumer Care is another player trying to get a foothold in the category. But according to analysts, it is yet to grab a significant share.

A credible challenger

“A lot of players have tried to break into this category. However, there has not been a credible number two until Dabur entered the category,” said Himanshu Nayyar, lead analyst, Yes Securities.

According to Nayyar, Dabur is making “serious market share gains” in the category given its strong distribution muscle in the hair-oil category and a good understanding of the product.

“The company has a small base right now and therefore it will keep growing faster than Marico for at least the next two years. The market share gain will not come at the expense of Marico but smaller regional and local players,” he added.

A large share of the coconut oil market, about 30 percent according to industry estimates, is still unorganised. Analysts indicate that growth for the new players in the segment will be fuelled by consumers shifting from the unbranded to the branded segment.