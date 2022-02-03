Dabur India may increase prices again going ahead: CEO Mohit Malhotra

Mohit Malhotra CEO, Dabur India (Image: Forbes India)

FMCG major Dabur India, known for its stronghold in the chyawanprash and honey categories, may consider another round of price increases due to rising input costs, company officials said.

The company had increased prices in the quarter ended December for the second time in this financial year, the officials said on an investor call on February 3, a day after it declared its third-quarter results.

“The inflation impact is not mitigating. On top of the base of 4-5 percent inflation last year, we are again battling 5 percent inflation,” said Mohit Malhotra, CEO of Dabur India. “So, the company may have to take more price increases going forward.”

Dabur India had hiked prices across its product portfolio in the third quarter, except for hair oil, Malhotra said in reply to an investor query.

“We have been very cautious about the hair oil segment given the market share gain that is happening in the sub-segments of hair oil. But if you look at the other products in the personal care portfolio – skin care and oral care – we have been able to offset the entire inflation through price increases and there is no cautious approach there because the market leader is taking the price increases,” he said.

The prices of products in its healthcare business such as Dabur Chyawanprash, a health supplement, Dabur Pudin Hara, a digestive, and Dabur Honitus cough syrup were increased by as much as 10 percent, while its non-alcoholic beverages range saw a price rise of 2 percent.

“Though we are not facing much inflation in the beverages portfolio, we hiked the prices to offset the high costs in the hair oil category,” said Malhotra.

This was the third round of price increases by the company since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Dabur had earlier increased prices in the fourth quarter of FY21 and in the second quarter of FY22.

Inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index was 5.6 per cent in India in December 2021, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22. The surge in energy prices, non-food commodities, input prices, disruption of global supply chains, and rising freight costs stoked global inflation during the year, the Survey said.

Malhotra does not expect inflation to subside for the next two quarters.

“Hopefully, next fiscal, the inflationary pressure will moderate,” he said.

Sanjiv Mehta, chairman of Hindustan Unilever, India’s largest fast moving consumer goods company, had indicated while reporting quarterly earnings that inflation will abate in the second half of calendar year 2022.

Rural growth

Unlike most of its peers, however, Dabur India witnessed strong momentum in the rural economy even as macro indicators showed sluggishness in the hinterland.

“At the macro level, if you look at syndicated data for Q3, urban India is seeing 10 percent value growth (in comparison to the same period last year) and rural India is at 9 percent. In volume terms, the rural region de-grew by 4 percent, while volume growth in urban centres stood flat,” Malhotra said.

Dabur India saw 7.5 percent growth in rural India in Q3 and 2.5 percent growth in urban India. This growth, according to the CEO, came on the back of Dabur’s efforts to build rural infrastructure. Rural India currently contributes 46 percent to Dabur India’s sales.

Several FMCG companies have reported a slowdown in rural India, which had been an outperformer since the onset of the pandemic, as urban India struggled with supply-chain challenges and other issues.

“Though the headline value growth is still there in rural India, the volumes growth has turned negative,” HUL’s Mehta said in January. The company’s volumes grew 2 percent in the quarter ended December compared with 4 percent in the preceding quarter due to tepid sales in rural areas.

Dabur India officials are hopeful that measures announced in the Union Budget for FY23 will revive the rural economy.

“The budget announcements augur very well for the rural FMCG space. Measures such as the direct payment of Rs 2.37 lakh crore in minimum support price to wheat and paddy farmers will help close the gap between rural and urban India by the third quarter of FY22,” Malhotra said.

Performance meets estimates

Dabur India’s consolidated net sales in Q3 jumped 7.8 percent to Rs 2,941 crore from Rs 2,728.84 crore a year earlier. Net profit was up 2.3 percent to Rs 503.32 crore.

However, the consolidated gross margin declined 205 basis points to 48.3 percent from a year earlier on account of higher input costs.

Dabur India’s food and beverage business continued to be the outperformer, growing by 38 percent.

“Dabur India’s foods business under the Hommade brand with a range of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products will become a Rs 100 crore business by the end of the 2021-22 financial year,” Malhotra said in a statement.

The home care business ended the quarter with 19 percent growth, while the skin care business, excluding sanitisers, grew 20 percent. The digestives business grew 12.2 percent and the hair care category reported an 8.4 percent growth, riding on an over 21 percent surge in shampoo sales. Dabur’s toothpaste business reported industry-leading 8.1 percent growth, while the ayurvedic ethical business grew 8.3 percent.

“We stay longstanding believers in Mohit Malhotra-led reimagining of Dabur,” ICICI Securities said in a note, adding that the company’s 3Q performance was in line with estimates.

“Very few companies will see permanent benefit from expanded opportunity (post-last year’s events) and Dabur appears one of them. However, staying on toes and adapting to evolving needs is what is keeping Dabur ahead,” it said. “Expanded opportunity in foods (and beverages) is aiding a strong print. That said, (1) slowdown risk in healthcare portfolio still exists, (2) sustaining growth momentum in the beverages portfolio may be difficult, and (3) there are concerns on rural deceleration,” said ICICI Securities.

The brokerage maintained a ‘buy’ rating on the Dabur India stock with a revised target price of Rs 680. The company’s shares fell 0.2 percent to Rs 556.15 on the BSE on February 3.