Cyrus Mistry case: Tata Sons' conversion into private entity illegal, rules NCLAT

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal in an order restoring Cyrus Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons, termed the conversion of the entity into a private company as ‘illegal’.

In August 2018, Tata Sons had received a go-ahead from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) to go private. It was earlier a deemed public company.

This meant that the Mistry family (of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group) would not be able to sell their stake in Tata Sons, nor would large institutions like Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) be able to buy into the entity.

The Mistry family holds 18.5 percent stake in the company and is the second-largest shareholder after Tata Trusts. Mistry had opposed the move and earlier moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had dismissed his petition, ruling in favour of Tata Sons.

History

While Tata Sons was a private entity from 1917 onwards, it became a deemed public entity in 1976 as per the provisions of the Companies Act 1976.

In October 2016, the then-chairman Cyrus Mistry was sacked by Tata Sons board citing poor financial performance. Following this, group patriarch Ratan Tata took over as the interim chairman.

In February 2017, N Chandrasekaran who was then the chief executive of TCS was appointed as the chairman.

In September 2017, Tata Sons had approached its shareholders for conversion and got their nod for this. Mistry opposed this move and in November 2017 moved the NCLT against this.

However, in July 2018, a two-judge at NCLT cleared Tata Sons’ move to go private. B S V Prakash Kumar of the NCLT had then said that the change in Tata Sons status would not tantamount to oppression against the Mistry family because the law itself mandates the company to go private.

Cyrus Mistry versus Ratan Tata

The NCLAT judgement today came on a petition moved by former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus P Mistry and his two investment firms -- Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments Corp -- challenging his removal from the group.

A two-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya pronounced judgement over the petitions.

Mistry, who had taken over as the sixth chairman of Tata Sons in 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement, was ousted from the position in October 2016.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had on July 9, 2018, dismissed pleas by the Mistry camp against his removal and allegations of misconduct on part of the board.