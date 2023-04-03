 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cyient rejigs top brass, appoints Krishna Bodanapu as executive vice-chairman and MD

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

Karthikeyan Natarajan has been appointed as CEO and will continue to be executive director of Cyient and Prabhakar Atla has been appointed as the CFO designate

The appointments come after the company's board earlier this year approved the reorganization of Cyeint Ltd into two separately operating entities to foster their individual growth momentum. (Representative image)

IT solutions provider Cyient Limited on April 3 announced several executive leadership appointments, including appointing Krishna Bodanapu as executive vice-chairman and managing director of the company with immediate effect. He previously held the position of MD and CEO in the company.

Apart from this, Karthikeyan (Karthik) Natarajan has been appointed as CEO and will continue to be the executive director of Cyient. Also, Prabhakar Atla has been appointed as the CFO designate, keeping in mind the upcoming retirement of Ajay Aggarwal, CFO of Cyient Limited, on April 20, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The appointments come after the company's board earlier this year approved the reorganisation of Cyeint Ltd into two separately operating entities to foster their individual growth momentum. Subsequently, a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) was filed with markets regulator SEBI to take the design-led manufacturing (Cyient DLM) business through an Initial Public Offer (IPO). In that case, Antony Montalbano has been appointed as the CEO of Cyient DLM.

The Hyderabad-based company added that the chiefs of both Cyient Limited and Cyient DLM will report to Krishna Bodanapu.