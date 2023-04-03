Cyient rejigs top brass, appoints Krishna Bodanapu as executive vice-chairman and MD

The appointments come after the company's board earlier this year approved the reorganization of Cyeint Ltd into two separately operating entities to foster their individual growth momentum. (Representative image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

IT solutions provider Cyient Limited on April 3 announced several executive leadership appointments, including appointing Krishna Bodanapu as executive vice-chairman and managing director of the company with immediate effect. He previously held the position of MD and CEO in the company.

Apart from this, Karthikeyan (Karthik) Natarajan has been appointed as CEO and will continue to be the executive director of Cyient. Also, Prabhakar Atla has been appointed as the CFO designate, keeping in mind the upcoming retirement of Ajay Aggarwal, CFO of Cyient Limited, on April 20, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The appointments come after the company's board earlier this year approved the reorganisation of Cyeint Ltd into two separately operating entities to foster their individual growth momentum. Subsequently, a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) was filed with markets regulator SEBI to take the design-led manufacturing (Cyient DLM) business through an Initial Public Offer (IPO). In that case, Antony Montalbano has been appointed as the CEO of Cyient DLM.

The Hyderabad-based company added that the chiefs of both Cyient Limited and Cyient DLM will report to Krishna Bodanapu.

Commenting on the appointment of Bodanapu, MM Murugappan, Non-Executive Chairman, Cyient, said, “With this reorganisation, I am confident that his vision for the company will continue to be successfully executed. I thank Krishna for his leadership, commitment, and unwavering drive to take Cyient to new heights”.

Meanwhile, Bodanapu commented on the appointment of Karthik Natarajan, “With his deep understanding of industries and customer needs, he has been a driving force behind the company’s success. I wish him the best in his new role.”

Natarajan stated, “I am delighted to take on this new role, to drive technology-led growth for the company. We will focus on partnering with our customers to create digital and connected enterprises, sustainable industries and an autonomous world.”

Shares of Cyient Ltd on April 3 closed flat at Rs 996.30 apiece on BSE.

In the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Cyient Ltd reported a better-than-expected 37 percent jump in revenue on the back of a slew of acquisitions that helped counter a weak demand in an uncertain economic environment.

The company benefited from the four acquisitions it did last year, including its largest ever of Finnish engineering services firm Citec which helped expand its footprint in Europe.

Its consolidated net profit rose 18.4 percent to Rs 156 crore, while normalised group earnings before interest and taxes stood at Rs 209 crore with a margin of 12.9 percent.