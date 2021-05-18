Cyclone Tauktae: Concerns rise over safety of ONGC's offshore workers

As rescue operations continue at the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) facilities in Bombay High, there are concerns about the oil rig Sagar Bhushan with 101 personnel on board.

Also, of concern is the fate of 196 staff on an accommodation barge, SS-3, as the coastal belt of Maharashtra reeled under the impact of Cyclone Tauktae.

According to sources aware of the development, both the rig and the accommodation barge are adrift and are located about 50 nautical miles SouthEast of the Pipavav Port.

“Sagar Bhushan rig operating in Bassein field lost all eight anchors. The rig is on propulsion, but the steering is not working. The rig is drifting north at a speed of 6 knots. There are over 100 people on board, this is an extreme emergency and the rig should be towed in a safe position immediately,” said a source aware of the development.

Barring this, all the other 25 rigs in the area – including Sagar Shakti, Sagar Uday, Sagar Kiran and Jindal Supreme – are in safe mode at present, the source said.

When asked about Sagar Bhushan, an ONGC official said INS Talwar and ONGC vessels are already at the site and rescue operations are underway.

According to the Indian Navy, out of around 260 people stuck at Barge P-305, 146 have been rescued -- 111 by INS Kochi and INS Kolkata, 17 by Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) Greatship Ahilya, and 18 by OSV Ocean Energy operating in extremely challenging sea conditions.

“The barge 'Gal Constructor' with 137 persons on board has run aground about 48 NM North of Colaba Point. An Emergency Towing Vessel 'Water Lily', two support vessels and CGS Samrat are in the vicinity for rendering assistance and evacuation of crew,” the Navy said.

These ongoing rescue efforts have been augmented today morning by an Indian Naval P8I surveillance. Indian Navy helicopters will also come into action, depending on weather conditions.

Cyclone Tauktae hit the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai in the early hours of May 17, 2021, where ONGC’s major production installations and drilling rigs are located. The wind speed rose to nearly 150-180 km per hour with six to eight metre high waves.