Cube Highways InvIT secures $630 million from BCI, Mubadala and others

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

On April 19, Cube announced that InvIT had raised Rs 5,225.8 crore (approximately $630 million). Around Rs 3,802.5 crore of the proceeds will be used to repay or prepay road project debt financed by the InvIT

Cube Highways on April 19 announced the listing of its infrastructure investment trust  (InvIT), with Canadian pension investment manager British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), Abu Dhabi's sovereign Mubadala Investment Company and some domestic institutional investors as investors.

Cube Highways Trust raised Rs 5,225.8 crore (approximately US$ 630 million) from investors, the company said. Moneycontrol was the first to write on September 8, 2021 that BCI and Mubadala were the likely anchor investors in the proposed InvIT of Cube Highways.

“This marks a significant milestone in the development of India's infrastructure sector and InvIT in particular. The trust in Cube by such marquee investors affirms its capability and personnel,” UK Sinha, an independent director at Cube Highways Funds Advisors Private Limited (acting as the Investment Manager for the InvIT), said in a release.

It was reported on April 1 that BCI, Mubadala and domestic investors, including Larsen & Tuobro's treasury operations and SBI Mutual Fund, were investing in Cube Highways InvIT.