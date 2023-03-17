 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CSL bags Rs 550 crore contract to make Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels for European company

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST

The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) said the order was from Netherlands-based M/s Samskip Group, a global logistics solution provider for two 'Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels' with an option for two more vessels.

CSL said the order was from Netherlands-based M/s Samskip Group, a global logistics solution provider for two 'Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels' with an option for two more vessels.

"The project is one of the world's first Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels that will be powered using Hydrogen Fuel Cells ultimately, with Green Hydrogen," CSL said in a statement.

It said the total project cost comes to around Rs 550 crore and is an ambitious project under the Norwegian government's green funding programme, aimed at emission-free transport solutions by adopting sustainable path-breaking future technologies.