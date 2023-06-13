Crude steel production up by 7% in May 2023: JSW Steel

JSW Steel's total combined volume now stands at 22.30 lakh tonnes for the month of May 2023, from 20.71 lakh tonnes this time last year.

On June 13, 2023, JSW steel reported its consolidated crude steel production for the month of May, 2023 at 21.78 lakh tonnes, an uptick of seven percent on a year-on-year basis when it produced 20.30 lakh tonnes. Out of this, Indian operations was at 20.93 lakh tonnes, up 6% from 19.82 lakh tonnes a year ago. Even its USA operations, from its Ohio plant, increased from 0.48 lakh tonnes in May 2022 to 0.85 lakh tonnes a year later in 2023.

The total combined volume now stands at 22.30 lakh tonnes for the month of May 2023, from 20.71 lakh tonnes this time last year. This is an eight percent increase on a year-on-year basis.