Crude steel production in April up 7%: JSW Steel

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW group of companies, promoted JSW Steel and said that crude steel production for April was up seven percent on a year-on-year basis, in a statement released on May 10. The company reported a dip in production in the long steel segment owing to planned capital shutdowns.

For April, at a standalone level, JSW Steel produced 1.7 million tonnes (MT) of crude steel, higher from 1.66 MT a year ago in the same period. Of this, flat steel production was at 1.39 MT, up 16 percent from 1.2 MT a year ago. Long steel production took a hit, at 0.3 MT, 9 percent lower from a year ago.

The dip in long steel production was due to planned capital shutdowns at the company’s Salem and Vijayanagar units in April.

For the full year of FY22-23, JSW Steel had reported 23.62 MT of crude steel production in India, a growth of 25 percent.