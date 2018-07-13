Crowdfunding platform Wishberry raises Rs 10 crore in Series A funding

Created to support upcoming filmmakers and creative artists, crowdfunding platform Wishberry has raised Rs 10 crores in Series A funding, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The funding was led by Reliance Big Entertainment, Sunil Patil, Director on the Board of Scrabble Entertainment and 3one4 Capital.

Wishberry will use the funding towards expanding their team and to bring on-board experienced talent in the film production and distribution space.

The platform aims to help High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) invest in low budget regional and content-driven cinema.

Wishberry has mobilised 400 HNIs to invest in low budget cinemas and has raised more than Rs 5 crores so far, the report adds.