App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 09:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crowdfunding platform Wishberry raises Rs 10 crore in Series A funding

Wishberry will use the funding towards expanding their team and to bring on-board experienced talent in the film production and distribution space.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Created to support upcoming filmmakers and creative artists, crowdfunding platform Wishberry has raised Rs 10 crores in Series A funding, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The funding was led by Reliance Big Entertainment, Sunil Patil, Director on the Board of Scrabble Entertainment and 3one4 Capital.

Wishberry will use the funding towards expanding their team and to bring on-board experienced talent in the film production and distribution space.

The platform aims to help High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) invest in low budget regional and content-driven cinema.

Wishberry has mobilised 400 HNIs to invest in low budget cinemas and has raised more than Rs 5 crores so far, the report adds.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 09:37 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Trending News #Wishberry

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.