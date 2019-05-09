App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crompton Greaves launches anti-bacteria LED bulb

The product available at Rs 180 and Rs 190 for 7 watts and 9 watts respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Consumer durables firm Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) has launched a new LED bulb that aims to kill up to 85 percent germs within four hours of use. The bulbs are available at Rs 180 and Rs 190 for seven watts and nine watts, respectively.

Crompton said these bulbs do not emit any harmful light and is recommended by the Indian Medical Association.

This is the first such product available for retail consumers. The anti-bac LED will soon be available in warm white light as well.

Mathew Job, CEO, CGCIL said the product works as a regular LED light and while also helping in reducing germs across the house.

“Having launched revolutionary products like the Anti-Dust fan range and the Tricool Window cooler, we are elated to be the first company to create a new category within the lighting segment with the launch of Anti-Bac LED bulb,” added Job.

At present, products like hand sanitizers are used to reduce germs while air-purifiers are used to remove the particular matter from the air in residential and commercial premises.

Job explained that the idea was to launch a product that is affordable for all its customers and easy to install. The product is already available on e-commerce sites like Amazon.

The company said after testing by a NABL-accredited lab, the Anti-Bac LED bulb has proven efficacy in killing aspergillus niger, bacillus cerus, escherichia coli, staphylococcus aurus, yeast, molds and other wide spectra of harmful germs and bacteria in four hours.

Rajesh Naik, Business Head- Lighting, CGCEL said consumer insights revealed the concern on hygiene in homes coupled with leading a quality life is becoming increasingly relevant.

"We challenged ourselves to make such specialised applications accessible to all LED consumers by providing a very cost-effective product that delivers on light output and elimination of germs."
First Published on May 9, 2019 05:48 pm

