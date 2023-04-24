Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals names Promeet Ghosh as CEO & MD

Mathew Job has resigned as Director on the Board of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals with effect from April 24 and has also resigned from his role of CEO with his last day in office being April 30, according to a press release from the company.

Promeet Ghosh has been appointed as Managing Director & CEO in place of Job for five years and has also been appointed as an Executive Director

on the board with effect from April 24, 2023. Ghosh will assume charge as MD and CEO from May 1, 2023, till April 30, 2028.

Ghosh’s appointment and remuneration are subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company, the statement read further.

Apart from this, Shantanu Khosla has been elevated as the Executive Vice-Chairman of the board from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024, and thereafter he shall assume the position of Non-Executive Vice-Chairman till December 31, 2025.

Also Read | Crompton-Butterfly merger: Cost synergies will not flow to bottom line immediately Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is an electrical equipment company based in Mumbai, India.

Moneycontrol News