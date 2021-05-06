Crisil says half of the mid-sized companies it rates eligible for second round of restructuring

CRISIL | In the September quarter, Rakesh Junjhunwala held a 5.49 percent holding in the stock, and FIIs have increased its stake to 6.25 percent from 5.55 percent in the June quarter. In FY21 so far the stock price has risen 54 percent to Rs 1927.20 as on October 26.

Rating agency, Crisil, on Thursday said half of the mid-sized companies it rates will be eligible for the restructuring window offered under the resolution framework 2.0 announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as part of the Covid-relief measures.

Companies with relatively weaker credit profiles, and part of low-resilience sectors are expected to benefit more from the scheme, the rating agency said. Amid Covid resurgence, the RBI on May 5, announced a slew of measures to mitigate impact of the pandemic on the businesses and individuals, including restructuring window for small businesses.

As per the announcement, borrowers including individuals, small businesses and MSMEs having aggregate exposure of up to Rs 25 crore would be eligible for consideration under the resolution framework 2.0 provided they have not availed of restructuring under any of the earlier restructuring frameworks. Also, these accounts need to be standard as on March 31, 2021, the RBI said.