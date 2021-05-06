MARKET NEWS

Crisil says half of the mid-sized companies it rates eligible for second round of restructuring

The RBI on May 5, announced a slew of measures to mitigate impact of the pandemic on the businesses and individuals, including restructuring window for small businesses.

Moneycontrol News
May 06, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST
Rating agency, Crisil, on Thursday said half of the mid-sized companies it rates will be eligible for  the restructuring window offered under the resolution framework 2.0 announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as part of the Covid-relief measures.


Companies with relatively weaker credit profiles, and part of low-resilience sectors are expected to benefit more from the scheme, the rating agency said. Amid Covid resurgence, the RBI on May 5, announced a slew of measures to mitigate impact of the pandemic on the businesses and individuals, including restructuring window for small businesses.

As per the announcement, borrowers including individuals, small businesses and MSMEs having aggregate exposure of up to Rs 25 crore would be eligible for consideration under the resolution framework 2.0 provided they have not availed of restructuring under any of the earlier restructuring frameworks. Also, these accounts need to be standard as on March 31, 2021, the RBI said.

first published: May 6, 2021 04:18 pm

