Cricketer Yuvraj Singh-backed home diagnostics firm Healthians raises Rs 85 crore

Healthians, cricketer Yuvraj Singh-backed home diagnostics service provider, on November 18 said it had raised Rs 85 crore in its latest round of funding.
The round was led by DG Incubation and DG Daiwa Ventures from Japan. Mistletoe and Tokio Marine from Singapore, Kotak PE and Trifecta from India and existing investors too participated in this round.
Healthians will use the funds to expand its geographical presence and deepen in presence in existing cities besides expanding its service portfolio.
“We shall use the raised funds to continue our geographical expansion, add further technological capabilities to our product, and introduce newer products aligned with our targeted segment,” said Deepak Sahni, Founder and CEO, Healthians.
Sahni added that the company will use proceeds to take its services to additional Tier II and III cities which are in need of affordable, fast and accurate diagnostic services
Founded in 2015 by Sahni, the Delhi-based company has expanded to over 30 cities in the last 10 months and plans to go deeper in these cities in the next 12-18 months.
Healthians operates and manage a network of over 16 pathology laboratories. It aims to add 50 cities along with labs and more than 1,000 phlebotomist to its network over the next 12 months.
The management said it has been able to create personalised health profiles of over 7.5 lakh customers to offer them insights into their historic health data and predictive health trends."The AI and algorithms that run over these profiles help users in monitoring and improving their lifestyle conditions using Healthians' value-added services," the company said.