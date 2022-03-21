Credit Suisse vice chairman Severin Schwan to leave in board shakeup

Credit Suisse vice chairman Severin Schwan,

Credit Suisse Group AG Vice Chairman Severin Schwan is stepping down from his role, along with two other members of the board of directors, as the Swiss bank continues to renew its top supervisory body following a series of scandals.

Christian Gellerstad will become Vice Chairman and also take over as head of the compensation committee from Kai S. Nargolwala, who like Schwan won’t stand for reelection at the annual general meeting. Credit Suisse also said it intends to name Richard Meddings as chair of the risk committee and Mirko Bianchi to oversee the audit committee.

ALSO READ: Credit Suisse downgrades India to ‘Underweight’ on higher oil prices, calls cut ‘tactical’

Schwan, 54, is Chief Executive Officer of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding AG, and has come under renewed criticism that his dual mandates don’t leave him enough time to fulfill his duties at the country’s second-largest bank. The lender is reeling from a string of scandals and earlier this year ousted former Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio after just nine months in the role.

“Severin and Kai, in particular, deserve the highest recognition for having helped steer the company through some challenging periods with commitment, perseverance and dedication,” Chairman Axel P. Lehmann said in a statement Monday.

Lehmann took over in January after Horta-Osorio stepped down when breaches of Swiss and U.K. quarantine rules were exposed. Schwan said at the time that he hadn’t decided whether to stand for reelection. He has been vice chairman and lead independent director since 2017.