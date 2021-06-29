COVID-19 vaccine | Serum Institute applied for marketing approval of Covishield jab in Europe: Sources

A vial of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is produced in India and marketed as Covishield (Representative image: Reuters)
Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied for marketing authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in the European Union through its partner AstraZeneca, sources told Moneycontrol.
The source declined to share specific details on when SII-AstraZeneca has sought marketing approval in the EU, but said that European Medicines Agency (EMA) would soon update its statement.
However, the information contrasts with the EMA (European Medicines Agency) statement on June 29 which clarifies that it hasn't received any request for marketing authorisation of Covishield.
"We would first clarify that we have not received a request for marketing authorisation for Covishield at this point," said an EMA spokesperson.
"The only COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca for which a marketing authorisation application was submitted to and evaluated by EMA, leading to its authorisation in the EU, is Vaxzevria (previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca)," the spokesperson added.
Many Indians who are vaccinated with Covishield are concerned about their travel plans to Europe, as European Union declined Green Pass or vaccine passports to travellers vaccinated with the jab produced in India. The pass is required for easy travel to and within the EU and will be launched from July 1.
EMA said that even though (SII's Covishield) may use an analogous production technology to Vaxzevria, Covishield as such is not currently approved under EU rules.
"This is because vaccines are biological products. Even tiny differences in the manufacturing conditions can result in differences in the final product, and EU law, therefore, requires the manufacturing sites and production process to be assessed and approved as part of the authorisation process," the EMA spokesperson noted.
Covidshield vaccine, a similar version of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine Vaxzevria, is being manufactured and distributed by Pune-based SII.
Moneycontrol learnt that SII didn't apply for marketing approval in Europe earlier, as it is not its core market, where AstraZeneca is marketing the Vaxzevria and is also partly based on assumption that the WHO, the UK's MHRA and approvals in dozens of other countries including India would suffice for vaccine acceptance.
Earlier Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII, said he has taken this up at the highest levels and hopes to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries.