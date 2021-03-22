English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Covid-19 vaccine: Pharma distributor Vardhman to invest Rs 100 crore in cold-chain infrastructure

The logistics and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines in India is handled by the government at the moment, but that is not stopping companies from investing in cold-chain infrastructure, as they expect the government to open up vaccination to the private sector in a big way. They also see Covid-19 vaccination as something that will be required for several years

Viswanath Pilla
March 22, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
Healthcare workers at the state store pack the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca into a box before being transported to a regional vaccine store, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Bhubaneswar, January 13. (Image: Reuters)

Healthcare workers at the state store pack the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca into a box before being transported to a regional vaccine store, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Bhubaneswar, January 13. (Image: Reuters)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Pharmaceutical distributor Vardhman Health Specialities (VHS) is investing Rs 100 crore as it plans to venture into the Covid-19 vaccination business. The fresh investment will be in addition to Rs 15 crore that the company has already invested. The investment primarily will go into technology, warehouse infrastructure and R&D.

The company said it has initiated discussions with vaccine manufacturers — it did not name them — and will soon finalise plans for distribution and management of the Covid-19 vaccine.

VHS will also implement a unique delivery model, reaching out to university and educational campuses, corporate organisations and enabling at-home administration for direct end consumers.

Big opportunity

The logistics and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines in India is handled by the government at the moment, but that is not stopping companies such as VHS from investing in cold-chain infrastructure, as they expect the government to open up the vaccination drive to the private sector in a big way. They also see Covid-19 vaccination as something that will be required for several years, before the country reaches herd immunity.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

It isn't Vardhman alone; one of India’s largest cold chain logistics companies, Snowman Logistics, is investing Rs 70 crore on two new facilities and expanding existing ones.

India has so far administered 45 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. It needs 1.3 billion doses to fully vaccinate at least 50 percent of the population.

Pan-India storage capacity

VHS which is the first Indian pharma distributor to acquire GSDP (Goods Storage & Distribution Practice) certification from the WHO, currently has storage units of 30,000 sq. ft. capacity across 18 locations pan-India, with cold chain logistics for drugs and vaccines that need to be stored at -20 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius.

The company expects adult vaccines to contribute to 30 percent of the group revenue, which is expected to double to Rs 1,000 crore in the next 2-3 years. It has clocked revenue of Rs 500 crore in FY 20-21.

VHS has also joined hands with the Association of Healthcare Providers (AHPL) and with vaccine providers to increase awareness and access to vaccines for influenza, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, typhoid, hepatitis A and B, measles, mumps and rubella, among others, manufactured by Pfizer, Abbott, GSK, Sanofi and other vaccine makers.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has in a very unexpected and sharp manner brought the spotlight on lack of awareness on the importance and availability of adult vaccines in India. We are happy to be leveraging our experience and expertise in this industry to pioneer this effort and increase adult immunisation for some of the fast growing diseases in India,” said JB Chowhan, Chairman, VHS Group.
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Health
first published: Mar 22, 2021 04:00 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.