COVID-19 vaccination: India covers 46% of adult population with at least one dose

The Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said the pace of vaccination across the country is amongst the fastest in the world. (Representative image)

In one of the largest vaccination campaigns anywhere in the world, India on August 16 has administered 88 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The government said the record vaccination drive was made possible through 15 days' advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

With the administration of more than 88.13 lakh doses, the cumulative vaccination coverage has increased to 55.47 crore. About 46 percent of all adult Indians receiving the first dose and 13 percent of all adult Indians have received both doses of vaccine.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the central government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

The government said more than 56.81 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states so far, through all sources and a further 1.09 crore doses are in the pipeline. More than 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and private hospitals to be administered.

India has approved five COVID-19 vaccines so far, but the bulk of the vaccination is done using Covishield and Covaxin.